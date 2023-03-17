Home

Education

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration Begins March 20; Know How to Apply Online

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration Begins March 20; Know How to Apply Online

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration 2023: The last date to submit the ISRO YUVIKA application form 2023 is April 3. ISRO will release the first selection list on April 10.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a special programme for School Children called the “Young Scientist Programme” “YUva VIgyani KAryakram”, YUVIKA, to teach younger students the fundamentals of space technology, space science, and space applications. The registration process will begin on March 20, 2023. The last date to submit the ISRO YUVIKA application form 2023 is April 3. ISRO will release the first selection list on April 10. For more details, visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration 2023 Important Dates

Announcement of Programme Mar. 15, 2023 2 Registration starts Mar. 20, 2023 3 Registration ends Apr. 03, 2023 4 Release of First selection list Apr. 10, 2023 5 Release of Second selection list (due to vacancy/non confirmation in first selection list) Apr. 20, 2023 6 Reporting by Selected students at respective ISRO centres May 14, 2023 or as intimated by ISRO through registered email of the student. 7 YUVIKA Programme May 15-26, 2023 8 Send-off date for selected students from respective centre May 27, 2023

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration 2023 Selection Process

The selection of participants in YUVIKA-2023 will be carried out on the basis of following parameters:

You may like to read

Marks obtained in Class 8 or last conducted exam (Student) 50 % Performance in the online quiz 10% Participation in science fair (school / district / state & above level in last 3 years) 2/5/10% Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years) 2/4/5% Winners of sport competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years) 2/4/5% Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years 5% Studying in Village / Rural School located in Panchayat area 15%

ISRO Young Scientist Programme Registration 2023: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of ISRO YUVIKA at isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click “YUVIKA 2023 registration link here for registration in YUVIKA – 2023.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Register yourself and fill up the application form.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Expenditure towards only the travel of selected student (II AC train fare or AC (including Volvo) bus fare by State Government or authorized transport from nearest Railway Station/ Bust terminal to the reporting centre and back). Student needs to produce original ticket of travel for reimbursement of travel fare from respective ISRO center. In case the student has not travelled by the II AC train (II AC class), the maximum reimbursement of fare will be limited to II AC train fare only,” reads the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.