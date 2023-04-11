Home

Education

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Result DECLARED at isro.gov.in; Direct PDF Link Of Young Scientist Selection List Here

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Result DECLARED at isro.gov.in; Direct PDF Link Of Young Scientist Selection List Here

ISRO conducts this programme to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Result DECLARED at isro.gov.in; Direct PDF Link Of Young Scientist Selection List

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Result: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared the results cum first selection list for ISRO young scientist programme for school children called Yuva Vigyani Karyakram also known as YUVIKA 2023. Candidates can check and download the ISRO Yuvika selection list from the official website- isro.gov.in.

To be noted that candidates have to submit their acceptance on or before April 13, 5.30 pm. They should know that if they fail to submit response, their seat will be allotted to waitlisted candidates. If seats remain vacant, a second list will be released online on April 20. The programme will be held from May 15 to 26.

You may like to read

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Result: How to Check First Selection List

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., isro.gov.in.

Visit the official website, i.e., isro.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘List of students selected for YUVIKA 2023’.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘List of students selected for YUVIKA 2023’. Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

A new page will appear on the screen. Step 4: Scroll down and click on the appropriate link.

Scroll down and click on the appropriate link. Step 5: A new page with a PDF file will appear on the screen.

A new page with a PDF file will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check your name.

ISRO conducts this programme to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Selection Process

Marks obtained in Class 8 or last conducted exam: 50 percent

Performance in the online quiz: 10 percent

Participation in science fair (school/district/state & above the level in last 3 years): 2/5 10 percent

Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above level in last 3 years): 2/4 5 percent

Winners of sports competitions ( 1 to 3 rank in School / District / State & above the level in the last 3 years): 2/4 5 percent

Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS Member in last 3 years: 5 percent

Studying in Village / Rural School located in the Panchayat area: 15 percent

PDF Direct Link here

Direct link to check the full list of the students who have been selected for YUVIKA 2023:https://www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html#list1

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.