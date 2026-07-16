‘It is stressful’: Supreme Court voices concern over CBSE’s third language policy from Class 9 onwards; Centre asked to reply

This hearing comes two days after CJI Bench had admitted few petitions challenging three-language policy and issued notice to CBSE and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

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The Supreme Court on Thursday raised concerns over the decision to make a third language compulsory from Class 9 under the new school curriculum. Justice B V Nagarathna said introducing a new language at this stage could increase the burden on students, who are already preparing for their Class 10 board examinations.

The remarks came while the court was hearing the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against a Madras High Court order that directed the state to help set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district. During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government’s lawyer told the court that the state’s objection was linked to the three-language policy.

Questioning the decision, Justice Nagarathna asked why the third language could not be introduced from Class 6 instead of Class 9. “Class 9 is already a stressful year. Why introduce a new language at that stage? It should begin from Class 6,” she observed.

Justice Nagarathna added, “Union of India, please don’t have third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board, 10th standard is a board exam. From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts.”

During the hearing, Advocate G Priyadarshini, representing the NGO that had filed the original petition in the Madras High Court, told the Supreme Court that the National Education Policy (NEP) clearly states that no language should be imposed on any state.

The hearing also comes just two days after a Bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) admitted several petitions challenging the implementation of the three-language policy. The court has issued notices to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), seeking their response to the petitions.