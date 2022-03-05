IT Sector News: Have you worked in the IT sector and taken a break between jobs, but now find it hard to restart? We have some good news for you. Mindtree Ltd, a mid-tier IT company has said that it will launch a unique program for IT professionals, especially women, to help them get their careers back on track after a break, according to a livemint report.Also Read - 2 Lakh People Employed Between July 2021 And September 2021: Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav

The program will be launched on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8, and is open to all, it will however significantly focus on women as they are the majority in the return to work category.

This program forms an important part of Mindtree's endeavor to expand its diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives to professionals whose personal circumstances may have resulted in a professional hiatus, Mindtree said in a statement. It will include digital learning boot camps, skills-based intervention, mentorship, and opportunities to work on live, cutting-edge projects.

Eligibility

Professionals with a minimum two years of experience followed by at least two years of break will be eligible for the program. The pilot will be launched in Kolkata and expanded to all other locations of the company.

What company says

“Restarting a career after a break can be at once exciting and daunting. The objective of our returnship program is to make that return as seamless and effective as possible. It seeks to help returners rediscover their talent and a sense of purpose. We plan to leverage our acclaimed learning and development programs to give these individuals an opportunity to upskill and evolve into higher-end career opportunities,” Suresh Bethavandu, Chief People Officer, Mindtree, was quoted as saying by the mint.

“The program will pave the way to bring in more diverse talent to Mindtree, helping them hone their skills to accelerate their careers, while enabling us to unlock greater innovation and creativity that come with a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace,” Bethavandu added.

Aim to increase proportion of women professionals in workforce

Mindtree is also already aggressively working on a wide range of initiatives, such as focused hiring, leadership development, coaching and mentoring to increase the proportion of women professionals in the workforce from the current 32% to 40% before the end of this decade, the mint report added.