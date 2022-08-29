ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring candidates to apply for the Constable (Animal Transport) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP’s official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 52 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process will begin today, August 29, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 27, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, other details here.Also Read - CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon at cbse.gov.in| Here's How to Check

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: August 29, 2022 Last Date of Online Application: September 27, 2022

ITBP Constable Vacancy Details

Constable (Animal Transport): 52 posts(Male: 44 posts. Female: 08 posts)

ITBP Constable Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: To apply for the Constable post, you must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognized board. For more information go through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download ITBP Recruitment Notification

ITBP Constable Age Limit

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18 years to 25 years.

ITBP Constable Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Level 3 in the Pay Matrix Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Constable Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS category applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fees.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply For Constable Posts?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts from August 29, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.