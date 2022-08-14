ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible male candidates to apply for Constable(Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of ITBP at — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in — from August 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 108 posts will be filled in ITBP. Applicants must note that the selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad.Also Read - UGC 2022: Apply For 4 Scholarship Schemes at scholarships.gov.in; Check Last Date, Stipend Here

ITBP Constable 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: August 19, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022

ITBP Constable Vacancy Details

Name of the position and number of vacancy

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts Constable (Mason): 31 Posts Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable Salary

Pay Scale: LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Constable Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

ITBP Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must full fill the required educational qualification.

To apply for the Constable post, you must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. To know more about the education qualification, one can go through the detailed notification shared below.

ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Exam Trade Test Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)

How to Apply For Constable Posts?