ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring eligible male candidates to apply for Constable(Pioneer) Group 'C' Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. However, the last date to register for the same has been extended. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of ITBP at — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in — till October 01, 2022. A total of 108 posts will be filled in ITBP through this recruitment drive. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was today, September 17.

Applicants must note that the selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. "Duration for applying online application has been extended up to1st October 2022 (01/10/2022). Therefore, candidates can submit online application up to 01/10/2022 (11:59 PM)", ITBP in an official notification said.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: August 19, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: October 01, 2022

ITBP Constable Vacancy Details

Name of the position and number of vacancy

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts Constable (Mason): 31 Posts Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable Salary

Pay Scale: LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Constable Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

ITBP Constable 2022 Education Qualification

To apply for the Constable post, you must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber.

ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process

The selection process consists of the following rounds.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Exam Trade Test Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME).

To know more about the education qualification, selection process, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification 2022

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply For Constable Posts?