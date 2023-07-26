Home

Last Day to Apply: ITBP Constable Registration 2023 for 458 Vacancies Closes Today

Last chance to apply for 458 ITBP Constable (Driver) posts! Deadline closing soon. Apply at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. SC/ST/Ex-servicemen exempted from fee.

Candidates are advised to review the official notification carefully before applying for ITBP Driver Recruitment 2023. (Representative Image)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is set to close the online application window for recruiting Constables (Drivers) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) soon. This drive aims to fill as many as 458 vacancies. Individuals, seeking a career in the police force, can apply for these positions through the official website i.e. recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in until July 26.

ITBP has released the Driver Constable Notification 2023, detailing the vacancies for the mentioned post. Candidates are advised to review the official notification carefully before applying for ITBP Driver Recruitment 2023. The ITBP Driver Constable Notification PDF contains vital information such as Educational Qualifications, Age limits, Important Dates, Application Fees and more.

Eligibility criteria for the post:

To be eligible for the ITBP Constable post, applicants must have completed Matriculation or 10th from a recognised Board or Institution. Along with that, they should also retain a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License. As of July 26, 2023, candidates must be between 21 and 27 years of age to be eligible for the recruitment. Individuals from backward classes are eligible for age relaxation as per the rules of the government.

Process of selection and salary:

Candidates who have submitted their applications online and meet the necessary eligibility criteria will have the opportunity to participate in the selection process for ITBP Driver Constable positions. The selection process for ITBP Driver Recruitment 2023 involves six stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), a Written Exam, Document Verification, Driving Test, and finally, a Medical Examination. Successful candidates will receive a salary package ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100/- (Level-3).

How to register?

Candidates can register following these simple steps:

– Visit the official website and complete the registration process by giving login credentials.

– After enrollment, log in using the given credentials and apply for the role of Constable.

– Fill in the application form with accurate details.

– Candidates must upload all necessary documents as mentioned in the given announcement.

It’s essential to pay attention to the guidelines and give authentic information to avoid any difficulties during the selection process.

Applicants belonging to the UR, ST, OBC, and EWS orders need to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates from SC ST/Ex-servicemen orders are exempted from paying the fee.

After successfully submitting the application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the form for future reference.

Vacancies according to category:

Position: Driver Constable

Vacancies available: 458

Category-wise Vacancies:

– General (UR): 195

– Scheduled Caste (SC): 74

– Scheduled Tribe (ST): 37

– Other Backward Classes (OBC): 110

– Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 42

To avoid any last-minute complications, it is advisable for aspirants to submit their applications well in advance of the closing date.

The selection process for ITBP Constable Recruitment is expected to include a written examination, physical tests, and a final interview. As the competition is likely to be fierce, aspirants should start their preparations accordingly.

