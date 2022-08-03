ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible male candidates to apply for Constable(Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP’s official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The application process will begin on August 19, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts. The last date for submission of the application form is September 17. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. For more information, please scroll down.Also Read - LIVE JEE Main 2022 Result, Answer Key: NTA To Soon Release JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: August 19, 2022 Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022

Vacancy Details

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts Constable (Mason): 31 Posts Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Constable post, you must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board and one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber.

Constable Selection Procedure

The selection procedure will comprise up of

Physical Efficiency Test

Physical Standard Test

Written Examination

Trade Test

Detailed medical examination(DME)

Review medical examination(RME)

For more information go through the detailed notification shared below.

Constable Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

How to Apply For Constable Posts?