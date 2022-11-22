ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Apply For 287 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Read Details Here

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin from November 23, 2022. Candidates can submit the application form till December 22. A total of 287 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

The online application process begins: November 23, 2022

Last date to apply: December 22, 2022

ITBP Constable Tradesman Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Constable(Tailor): 18 posts

Constable(Gardener): 16 posts

Constable(Cobbler): 31 posts

Constable(Safai Karamchari): 78 posts

Constable(Washerman): 89 posts

Constable(Baker): 55 posts

ITBP Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria

Check ITBP Constable Tradesman Educational Qualification:

ITBP Constable (Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler): 10th class pass from a recognised Board.

ITBP Constable Tradesman Selection Criteria

DIRECT LINK: ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment Notification 2022

ITBP Constable Tradesman Application Fee

Check Application Fee: Male candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC, and EWS categories applying for the above posts will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying fees.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts from November 23, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.