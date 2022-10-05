ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited candidates to apply for Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP’s official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. The registration process will begin from October 13, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 23 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Extended Till Oct 07; Check Exam Date, Documents Required

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: October 13, 2022 Last Date of Online Application: November 11, 2022

ITBP Head Constable Vacancy Details

Head Constable: 23 posts

Check Category Wise Vacancy

Male: 20 posts

Female: 03 posts

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

ITBP Head Constable Educational Qualification: Degree from a recognised university or equivalent with Psychology as a subject Or degree from a recognised University with Bachelor or Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent.

ITBP Head Constable Age Limit

Candidates should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

ITBP Head Constable Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of Documents, Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME).

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct LINK: ITBP Head Constable Job Notification

How to Apply Online For Head Constable Posts?