ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetian Border Police Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group Non-Gazetted( Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will begin from October 19. The last date to submit the application form is November 17. A total of 40 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates HERE

The online registration process will begin: October 19, 2022

The last date to apply: November 17, 2022

ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE VACANCY

Head Constable: 40 posts

ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE AGE LIMIT

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION HERE

Educational Qualification: 12th Class or Equivalent from a recognized board.

Have passed regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate or minimum one-year duration related to Veterinary Therapeautic or livestock management from a government recognized Institute.

ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE SELECTION PROCESS

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria and other details from the recruitment notification shared above.

ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2022: HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from October 19, 2022.