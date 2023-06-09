Home

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Application for the ITBP Head Constable position opened up at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. A total of 81 open positions of female head constables (midwives) are on offer.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Patrol Force (ITBP) has opened the online application procedure for the job of Head Constable (Midwife) in Category ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial). Interested parties may submit their applications online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in before July 8.

The recruitment effort is intended to fill 81 open positions of female head constables (midwives) in Group C (non-ministerial and non-gazetted) of the ITBP. The pay is the fourth level (Rs 25,500–81,100) on the wage scale. The application process for the position of Head Constable (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial) has started at the Indo-Tibetan Border Patrol Force’s website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The application form must be submitted by July 8 in order to be considered.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement: As of July 8, 2023, the age limit for the ITBP Head Constable recruitment is 18 to 25 years.

Education Qualification

Candidates must be registered with the Nursing Board of the Central or State government and hold an Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery certificate from an accredited institution. Additionally, the applicant must have earned a passing grade in Class 10 from an approved board or an equivalent. Candidates are urged to read the full announcement on the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to get more details.

Application Fee

There is no fee for the application. Candidates can register free of cost.

Steps To Apply

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the new user registration and complete the details.

Using your credentials apply for the desired post.

Fill the application form, and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit.

Process for Selection

There will be multiple rounds in the selection procedure. A Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Phase 1 and Physical Standard Test (PST) Phase 2 will be followed by a written test and document verification.

Applicants will have to serve in the ITBP for a period of at least 10 years. If any candidate wants to opt out of the organisation before the time period is up, they will have to “refund a sum equal to three months’ pay and allowances attached to the post or the cost of training imparted to him/her by the Force, whichever is higher.”

“All candidates who have been called for PET, PST will bring a clear and legible print out of the online application form for the purpose of identification else they will not be permitted to enter the venue. The print out will be retained by ITBP staff for office use,” a circular on the ITBP website states.

For more information, applicant must visit the ITBP website.

