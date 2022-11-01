ITBP Recruitment 2022 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. A total of 293 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared here.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 142 Posts at lmrcl.com. Check Salary Here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: November 01, 2022

Last date to apply: November 30, 2022

ITBP Vacancy

Head Constable (Telecommunication): 126 posts

Constable (Telecommunication): 167 posts

ITBP Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Head Constable: 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board or university.

10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board or university. Constable: Matriculation from a recognised board or university.

ITBP Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared above.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD ITBP RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 30.