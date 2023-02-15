Home

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Centre Approves 7 New Battalions, 9400 Personnel For ITBP. Check Vacancy Details

ITBP Recruitment 2023: About 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression.

ITBP Recruitment 2023

ITBP Recruitment 2023: The Centre on Wednesday approved seven new battalions and an operational border base with a strength of 9,400 personnel for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Notably, the ITBP guards the 3,488-km-long LAC on India’s eastern border. The proposal was granted at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre said the fresh manpower will be utilised for guarding 47 new border posts and a dozen “staging camps” or troops bases along the LAC frontier. About 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression.

The move from the Centre comes months after a violent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal’s Tawang left 35 Indian soldiers and 40 from the Chinese side injured. The violent clashes broke out after Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC near Yangtse in Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Apply For 297 Medical Officer Posts

In the meantime, the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer posts. The candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This [articular recruitment drive will fill up 297 posts.

The registration process has already started on February 15, 2023 and will continue till March 16, 2023.

https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Defense Jobs/ Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers: 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 185 posts

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 107 posts

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Jobs Selection Process

The selection will be done through Documentation and Interview and the shortlisted candidates will be called for Documentation and Interview followed by Physical Standard Tests and Medical Examination Tests, to assess their suitability for appointment.

