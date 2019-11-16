New Delhi: The definition of internationalisation of education has changed with the change in time. It’s not that only Indian students can go abroad for study purpose, but welcoming foreign students to study in Indian universities.

“We need to look at the internationalisation of education holistically. It does not only mean sending Indian students abroad but also welcoming foreign students in India,” Dinesh Patnaik, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

While speaking at a two-day Education Summit, Patnaik said, “The government is working on a global students’ platform which gives all information regarding all educational institutions of the world at one place for ease of students.”

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the summit is being attended by academicians, government representatives as well as stakeholders of education sector.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been working on internationalisation of higher education before this word became fashionable,” Akhilesh Mishra, Director General, Indian Council for Culture Relations (ICCR) said.

(With inputs from PTI)