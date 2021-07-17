New Delhi: Soon after the UGC announced new guidelines for new academic session in universities and colleges across the county, the India Wide Parents Association in a letter urged the Union Education Ministry, UGC and the CBSE to consider the issues being faced by private, compartment, patrachar, improvement students from CBSE and other boards pertaining to their exams and assessment scheme and admission to Universities.Also Read - 1st Covid Positive Case Reported From Olympics Village in Tokyo. Details Here

In the letter, the association also highlighted that the college students will not be able to attend the exams by August 31 which is the deadline as per UGC guidelines.

In its new guidelines, the UGC earlier in the day said that the new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1 while the admission process has to be completed by September 30.

“It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18,” the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The UGC also stated that the institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter to the Centre on behalf of India Wide Parents Association, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai said the private, compartment, patrachar, improvement students of CBSE and some state boards are still waiting for their exams or assessment scheme as the same are being postponed or the marking scheme is also not announced.

She said that these students will suffer if the admission process will end before their results are declared and will lose one academic year.

Anubha further highlighted that the NIOS and some states have announced the marking scheme for these students and the results will be declared by end of July, whereas the CBSE and some states have till now not declared anything so these students will suffer and will be left behind if admission process will end before their results are declared so they also must be considered before the admission process is finalised.

Highlighting another issue, she wrote in the letter that students who have suffered due to pandemic and preparing for special exams will not be able to attend the exams by the 31st August which is the deadline for conducting exams by all the Universities.

“Some students may be facing issues due to covid and may be infected with Covid or maybe having post-covid complications and their family members also may be having such issue, or due to some other reason, they may not be able to attend exams. There’s no provision for these students in the recent guidelines. Last year a special exam was held at a later date to accommodate these students but this year there is no such provision,” she mentioned in the letter.