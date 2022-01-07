New Delhi: The India Wide Parents Association on Friday in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt alternative mode of assessment for university, board exams. In the letter, IWPA president Anubha Shrivastava Sahai said many students and parents from across the country are worried about the upcoming Class 10, 12 board exams due to rise in COVID cases and the third wave which has hit the country.Also Read - Gujarat Revises Night Curfew Timing; Shuts Schools, Colleges Till Jan 31 | Full SOPs Here

“The COVID cases are rising and medical infrastructure is also collapsing in most of the states. Many teachers and students are not fully vaccinated due to which there are more chances of COVID to spread. Students and parents are requesting to adopt alternate mode of assessment instead it physical / offline mode,” she wrote in the letter. Also Read - How do I Know if I have a Cold, the Flu or COVID-19?

She further suggested that the students can be assessed and evaluated via internal assessment as many countries are now following this mode of assessment for the safety of students. Also Read - Over 173 International Passengers Test COVID Positive in Another Flight From Rome to Amritsar

“I therefore request you to kindly intervene and discuss with all the state government, UGC and Boards and adopt a uniform mode of assessment to save their future and academic year,” she wrote further.

She added that the intervention of the Central government will help the academic year to start on time this year and students will also get time to prepare for entrance exams.

“Kindly take a decision as soon as possible and conduct internal assessment / online Assessment and the assessment via OBE for students across the country,” she wrote in the letter.