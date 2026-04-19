Home

Education

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results download link soon at jacresults.com; how to check

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results download link soon at jacresults.com; how to check

Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2026 download link can be viewed, once released, at jacresults.com.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results download link soon at jacresults.com; how to check

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) is all set to announce the JAC Class 10th Result and JAC Class 12th Result anytime soon. Students can check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 download link and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2026 download link at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Result can be viewed by entering the login details such as roll number and roll code.

Over seven lakh students have appeared for the examination. This year, the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Matric exams were held from February 3 to February 17. On the other hand, the Jharkhand Board Class 12th Inter exams were held from February 24 to March 7, 2026. To pass the exam, a student must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in the overall aggregate. Along with the JAC Board results, the board is likely to announce the pass percentage.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: How to check Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th marks?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Step 2: Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand 12th Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your JAC Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: Details mentioned in Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th marksheet

Name of the student

Marks obtained

Grade

Subject-wise marks obtained

Roll number of the student

School Name

Total Marks

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.