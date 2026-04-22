Home

Education

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results at jacresults.com soon; download link, pass percentage

live

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results at jacresults.com soon; download link, pass percentage

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 News LIVE: When will Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2026 be released at jacresults.com?

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 News LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results at jacresults.com soon; download link, pass percentage

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Dates News LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) will declare the JAC Class 10th Result and JAC Class 12th Result soon. The Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 download link and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2026 download link can be accessed at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Result can be viewed by entering the login details such as roll number and roll code. Over 7 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Step 2: Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand 12th Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your JAC Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: Details mentioned in JAC results Marksheet

Name of the Student

Roll number of the student

Pass/Fail Status

Grade

Marks Obtained

Overall Marks Obtained

Subject-wise marks

Aggregate score

Name of school

Along with the results, the board will declare the pass percentage. Stay tuned to this JAC Class 10th, 12th Result LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.