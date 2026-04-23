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JAC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric Results declared at jacresults.com; download link, pass percentage

JAC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Matric Results declared at jacresults.com; download link, pass percentage

The Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 download link can be accessed at jacresults.com

JAC 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) has declared the JAC Class 10th Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students can download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 by visiting the official website at jacresults.com. The Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result can be viewed by entering the login details, such as roll number and roll code. Over 7 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams.

JAC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result. Or click on the link that reads,” [ 23-04-2026 ] Results of Class X Annual Examination – 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

Your JAC Class 10th Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAC 10th Result: Details mentioned in JAC results Marksheet

Name of the Student

Roll number of the student

Pass/Fail Status

Grade

Marks Obtained

Overall Marks Obtained

Subject-wise marks

Aggregate score

Name of school

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