Ranchi: A son of a carpenter from Jamshedpur bags the position of state topper in Class 10 examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Abhijeet Sharma of Ramakrishna Mission English School, Bistupur, has brought laurels to his alma mater by becoming Jharkhand topper in the matriculation Board exam. He secured a grand total of 490 marks.

"I am glad that I scored well in the exams. Now, I aim to become an IAS officer. My father is a carpenter and my mother is a housewife," Abhijit Sharma, JAC topper told news agency ANI. Humble by nature, the topper said he aspired to become a software engineer. His father Akhilesh Sharma mends chairs by offering door-to-door services for a living.

As many as six students have secured first position in Jharkhand 10th board exam 2022 this year. Jharkhand Board declared JAC 10th result 2022 today through a press conference. Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari have secured first rank.

2 students share second rank, 6 students share third rank, 3 share fourth rank, 10 are in fifth rank, 15 in sixth rank, 18 in seventh rank, 20 got eighth rank, 29 got ninth rank, and 38 achieved tenth rank in Jharkhand Board Class 10 exams 2022.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students is 95.60%.

JAC 10th toppers list 2022

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari 490 2 Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta 489 3 Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari 488 4 Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari 487 5 10 students 486 6 15 students 485 7 18 students 484 8 20 students 483 9 29 students 482 10 38 students 481

JAC announced its Matriculation Board and Intermediate Science results on Tuesday. A total of 3,99,920 students had got registered for the Matric Board exam, out of whom 3,91,100 students appeared in the exams. A total of 3,73,893 passed in Class 10 examination out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division. In Intermediate Science, 54,769 students secured first division while 5,117 got second division.