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JAC 11th Results 2026 Pass Percentage: Jharkhand Board Result shows more than 99% students pass | Check direct link

JAC 11th Results 2026 Pass Percentage: Jharkhand Board Result shows more than 99% students pass | Check direct link

The Jharkhand Academic Council Ranchi announced the results for the Class XI Examination 2026. Held from February 25 to 28, here are the details on the percentage acquired by the students

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JAC 11th Results 2026 Pass Percentage: The results of the Class XI Examination 2026 of the Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi, were announced today, which were conducted across the state over a four-day period. Held from February 25 to 28, the examinations took place at designated centres under standardised supervision.

The announcement took place in the presence of the Secretary, Examination Controller, and Senior Information Officer. The results were formally declared by Chairman Dr Natwa Hansdak at the Council headquarters in Ranchi.

For students trying to check their results, here is the direct link where you can check your results.

JAC 11th Results 2026 Pass Percentage: Performance across the state

As many as 3,58,533 students appeared for the examination, out of the 3,61,683 who had enrolled. A total of 3,55,399 students who took the exam have been promoted to the next class.

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The overall pass percentage stood at 99.12 per cent, reflecting consistent performance across divisions and districts. The data indicate a high level of participation and successful completion among candidates across the state.

JAC 11th Results 2026 Pass Percentage: Performance based on gender

Of the students who appeared in the examination, 1,66,955 were male while 1,91,578 were female. Meanwhile, 1,68,556 male students had enrolled compared to 1,93,127 female students.

Of the males who appeared for the test, 1,65,423 were promoted, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.08 per cent. A total of 1,532 students were placed in the marginal category, while 1,601 remained absent.

Out of the female students, 1,89,976 were promoted, recording a pass percentage of 99.16 per cent. The marginal category included 1,602 students, while 1,549 were marked absent. At the divisional level, out of 38,976 enrolled students, 38,510 appeared for the exam and 38,210 advanced, recording a pass percentage of 99.22 per cent.

Students received grades based on the score range:

A+ (Excellent): 80 per cent and above

A (Very Good): 60 per cent to less than 80 per cent

B (Good): 45 per cent to less than 60 per cent

C (Average): 33 per cent to less than 45 per cent

D (Marginal/Fail): Below 33 per cent

What were the official remarks?

While announcing the results, the Chairman extended his congratulations to students, parents, teachers, and school administrations, and appreciated the role of district authorities, principals, and examination personnel in conducting the exams seamlessly.

The Council further noted that no cases were reported under withheld, expelled, or invalid categories. Students placed in marginal or absent categories were advised to utilise forthcoming academic opportunities for improvement.

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