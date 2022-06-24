JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) may declare the result of 12th class commerce and arts today i.e. 24th June 2022. However, the board has not given any official confirmation on this. Once the Jharkhand board class 12 result is out, students can check their marks at JAC board result 2022 official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Earlier on June 21, the JAC had declared class 12 science result. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato had declared the High School or Matriculation Exam Result via press conference.Also Read - JAC 10th Toppers List 2022: Carpenter's Son From Jamshedpur Abhijeet Sharma Tops Jharkhand Board

