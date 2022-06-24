JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) may declare the result of 12th class commerce and arts today i.e. 24th June 2022. However, the board has not given any official confirmation on this. Once the Jharkhand board class 12 result is out, students can check their marks at JAC board result 2022 official websitesjac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Earlier on June 21, the JAC had declared class 12 science result. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato had declared the High School or Matriculation Exam Result via press conference.Also Read - JAC 10th Toppers List 2022: Carpenter's Son From Jamshedpur Abhijeet Sharma Tops Jharkhand Board

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Also Read - Jharkhand: Boy Killed in Ranchi Violence Scores 66.6% in Class 10 Board Exams

Also Read - JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 OUT. Pass Percentage, Direct Link And Steps to Check Scores Here

Live Updates

  • 6:53 AM IST

    JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result: How To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result

    1. Visit the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

    2. Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link

    3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

    4. JAC Class 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

    5. Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.