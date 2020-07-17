JAC 12th Result 2020: After a brief delay, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 12 Result 2020. Science, Commerce and Arts students can check their scores on the official websites – jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 POSTPONED, to be Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com at 5 PM Now | Know Here How to Check Scores Online And Via SMS

In case the official websites are down, they can check their results in a while. The results of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 12th results 2020 will also be available on alternative websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 For Science, Arts And Commerce to be Out Today at 1 PM | All You Need to Know

Students need to keep their admit cards ready for roll number to check the results and obtain their scorecards. Also Read - Impressive! Rajesh Kumar Singh Becomes First Visually-Impaired IAS Officer to Become Jharkhand's Deputy Commissioner

Streamwise Pass Percentage

Unexpectedly, the Science stream has been the least performing course this year with a pass percentage of only 59.72 per cent. In commerce stream, 77.37% students qualified the JAC exams.

Meanwhile, the Arts stream has performed the best with 82.07% pass percentage this year.

In all three streams, girls have fared better than boys.

In 2019, from Science stream, 57% students cleared the JAC class 12 exam. For Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 70.44%, while in Arts the pass percentage was recorded at 81.50%.

Marksheet

Students need to take a print out of the scorecard available online, the details of which are available on the official website. This will act as a provisional marksheet till the official one is released by the respective schools on a later date.

Re-evaluation

If any student is not satisfied with their grades, they can apply for re-evaluation, the link for which will be made available on the JAC website. Students who fail the exams can appear for compartmental/improvement exam.

The dates for the same are yet to be announced by the Jharkhand board.