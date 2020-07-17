JAC 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts stream today at 1 PM. Students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in, once the JAC class 12 results are out. Notably, the JAC class 12 results will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at the board’s head office in Ranchi. Also Read - WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Today: Result Time & Steps to Check Scores Here | All You Need to Know

Steps to check JAC 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link that says JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will now be directed to a new page, enter all the details asked including your roll number and click submit.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

Check JAC 12th result 2020 via SMS:

In order to get your score via text message, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

This year, over 2.34 lakh students had appeared for the JAC 12th exams. On July 8, the board had declared the JAC Class 10th results 2020.