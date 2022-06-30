JAC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of the state board Class XII examination for arts and commerce streams on Thursday. The results will be available on the official website after it is announced by the education minister, Jagarnath Mahto, at 2.30 pm. Once declared, the students can visit the official website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. to check the results. Students would have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to be declared pass. In case a student fails in one or two subjects, he/she would be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment examinations.Also Read - TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 BIG Update: Results Soon On bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Date And Time Here

