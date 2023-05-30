ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Marksheet at jac.nic.in; Check Details
live

JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Marksheet at jac.nic.in; Check Details

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 will be declared today. Students will be able to check marks at the official websites  — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Published: May 30, 2023 11:17 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

jac,jac result,jac 12th result,jac result 2023, JAC Result 2023, jac,jac result,jac 12th result,jac result 2023,12th result 2023,jac 12th result 2023,jac 12th result arts,jac 12th arts result 2023,jac 12th board,jac 12th result 2023 commerce, jharkhand jac 12th result 2023, jac board 12th result 2023, jac 12th result 2023 date, jac 12th result 2023 arts kab aayega, jac 12th result 2023 arts jharkhand, jac 12th result 2023 link, jac 12th result 2023 arts date, jac 12th board arts result 2023, jac 12th result 2023 jharkhand board, jac 12th result 2023 arts link, jac.nic.in, JAC Board Result 2023, JAC 12th Result 2023, Jharkhand Board result 2023, jharkhand board 12th result, jac 12th result 2023 live, jac.nic.in, JAC Jharkhand, JAC board result 2023 live, Jharkhand board result 2023 live, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Jharkhand Board Class 12 results, Resultsjacresults.com, jac.nic.in 12th result, jac.jharkhand.gov.in result, jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2023, jac.jharkhand.gov.in result 12th, jharkhand academic council,12th result 2023,jac 12th result 2023,jac 12th result arts,jac 12th arts result 2023,jac 12th board,jac 12th result 2023 commerce, jharkhand jac 12th result 2023, jac board 12th result 2023, jac 12th result 2023 date, jac 12th result 2023 arts kab aayega, jac 12th result 2023 arts jharkhand, jac 12th result 2023 link, jac 12th result 2023 arts date, jac 12th board arts result 2023, jac 12th result 2023 jharkhand board, jac 12th result 2023 arts link
JAC Class 12 Result 2023 Date: JAC Arts, Commerce Inter Results Tomorrow at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Report(Photo Credit: India.com)

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12th result for Arts and Commerce today, May 30, 2023. As per the media updates, it is expected that the examination authority will release the class 12 Arts and Commerce result between 2 to 3 PM. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of the JAC 12th Arts and Commerce result date and time. Students will be able to check marks at the official websites  — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com. In 2022, a total of 92.75 per cent cleared the JAC Class 12 Commerce exams and 97.43 per cent cleared the Class 12 Arts exams.

Live Updates

  • 11:20 AM IST

    JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 Live: What is the passing marks criteria?

    As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to be declared pass.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce result

    Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    Step 2: Under the – Latest Notification section, click on JAC Exam Results

    Step 3: Click on, result of Annual Intermediate Arts or Commerce Examination

    Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number and submit the details

    Step 6: JAC class 12 Arts, Commerce result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.