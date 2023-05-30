Home

JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Marksheet at jac.nic.in; Check Details

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 will be declared today. Students will be able to check marks at the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 12th result for Arts and Commerce today, May 30, 2023. As per the media updates, it is expected that the examination authority will release the class 12 Arts and Commerce result between 2 to 3 PM. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date of the JAC 12th Arts and Commerce result date and time. Students will be able to check marks at the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com. In 2022, a total of 92.75 per cent cleared the JAC Class 12 Commerce exams and 97.43 per cent cleared the Class 12 Arts exams.

