JAC Board Exam 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to conduct the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the month of May. According to the reports, the decision to conduct the exams would be taken on Wednesday in the JAC meeting. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in March. However, the examinations were postponed following the directive of the education department.

The Class 10, 12 exams were scheduled from March 9 to March 26, 2021, in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

The Board official while speaking to IANS told, "The final decision to hold the state board examination will be taken in a JAC meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, the exams for class 10 and 12 was slated for March 9, but later it was cancelled following the directive of the education department. We are not planning to hold the examination in May."

According to the reports, this year around 7 lakh students will appear for matriculation and intermediate examination.

Last year around 3.87 lakh students wrote the Class 10 examination and over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination from the science, commerce, and arts stream.

The Board has also revised the question pattern for the upcoming board exams this year. The number of objective-type questions would be higher this year than the previous years.