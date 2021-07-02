Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 15. According to the reports, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Jharkhand has confirmed that the government has given approval to the evaluation criteria. The reports further add that the board officials have already started preparing the results. Also Read - JAC Board Exam 2021: Jharkhand Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams Due To Covid Situation

In the letter, Rajesh Kumar Sharma informed that the decision regarding the pending practical exam has not been taken. The estate board has chalked out the evaluation criteria to prepare for their results keeping in mind the same.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government had cancelled the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 examinations owing to the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the state. This year, 7.5 lakh students of matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) will get access of the results once they are announced.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results once they are announced:

Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 10/12 result 2021

Provide your roll number in the field provided

Click ‘Submit’ to view JAC Result 2021

Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2021 for future reference

About Jharkhand Academic Council

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on 15th of November,2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by honourable Governor of the State on 26.02.2003 and notifed by the government on 04.03.2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002