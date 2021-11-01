JAC Round 1 Seat Allocation Released: The Joint Admission Committee(JAC) Chandigarh, on Monday released its Round 1 Seat Allocation Result. The Round 1 seat allocation Result has been announced for both B.arch ad B.tech courses.Also Read - AIIMS NORCET 2021: Re-Registration Process Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in | Last Date to Apply Nov 1
Interested candidates can now check their Round 1 seat Allocation Result from the official website which is at chdenggadmissions.nic.in. Also Read - MPSC Exam 2021: Railways to Issue Mumbai Local Train Passes to Candidates
JAC Admission 2021: Important Dates to Remember Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score
- The first round of Seat Allotment for the Btech Course was released on Oct 31, 2021, by 7:00 PM.
- The first round of Seat Allotment for the B.arch Courses was released on Nov 1, 2021, by 7:00 PM.
- The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.tech will begin from Oct 31 and end on Nov 3, 2021, till 7 PM.
- The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.arch will begin from Nov 1 and end at 7 PM on Nov 5, 2021.
- The Withdrawal after 1st Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech will be available from Nov 4-5, till 7 PM.
- The Withdrawal after the 2nd Round of Seat Allotment for B.arch will be available till Nov 6, 2o21 till 7 PM.
- The Choice Submission and Locking for the 2nd Round for B.Tech will commence from Nov 6 and will end on Nov 7, 2021, till 7 PM.
- The Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech will end on Nov 8, 2021, by 7 PM.
- The Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.arch will end on Nov 9, 2021, by 7 PM.
- The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech will begin on Nov 8 and will end on Nov 9, 2021, till 7 PM.
- The Online Fee Submission for B.Arch will continue from November 9 to 14, 2021 till 7 PM.
- Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Tech will be available till November 10, 2021, till 7 PM.
- Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.arch will be available till November 17, 2021, till 7 PM.
JAC Admission 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website which is chdenggadmissions.nic.in.
- Click on the link that says, Round 1 Allocation Result for Engineering B.Tech Counselling. You can also click on the link Round 1 Allocation Result for Architecture B.arch Counselling.”
- A new window will appear on the screen.
- Note, candidates must log in with their JEE Application Number. Enter the credentials such as Password, Security pin, and later submit.
- The Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the copy for future reference.
- The JAC Chandigarh 2021 has also announced the opening and closing rank for both B.tech and B.arch courses. To check the same, candidates can visit the official website and then select the institution, programme, and the allotted quota.