JAC Round 1 Seat Allocation Released: The Joint Admission Committee(JAC) Chandigarh, on Monday released its Round 1 Seat Allocation Result. The Round 1 seat allocation Result has been announced for both B.arch ad B.tech courses.

Interested candidates can now check their Round 1 seat Allocation Result from the official website which is at chdenggadmissions.nic.in.

JAC Admission 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The first round of Seat Allotment for the Btech Course was released on Oct 31, 2021, by 7:00 PM.

The first round of Seat Allotment for the B.arch Courses was released on Nov 1, 2021, by 7:00 PM.

The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.tech will begin from Oct 31 and end on Nov 3, 2021, till 7 PM.

The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.arch will begin from Nov 1 and end at 7 PM on Nov 5, 2021.

The Withdrawal after 1st Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech will be available from Nov 4-5, till 7 PM.

The Withdrawal after the 2nd Round of Seat Allotment for B.arch will be available till Nov 6, 2o21 till 7 PM.

The Choice Submission and Locking for the 2nd Round for B.Tech will commence from Nov 6 and will end on Nov 7, 2021, till 7 PM.

The Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech will end on Nov 8, 2021, by 7 PM.

The Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.arch will end on Nov 9, 2021, by 7 PM.

The Online Fee Submission and Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech will begin on Nov 8 and will end on Nov 9, 2021, till 7 PM.

The Online Fee Submission for B.Arch will continue from November 9 to 14, 2021 till 7 PM.

Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Tech will be available till November 10, 2021, till 7 PM.

Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.arch will be available till November 17, 2021, till 7 PM.

JAC Admission 2021: How to Apply