JAC Class 10 Admit Card 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi on Wednesday released the JAC Class 10 or Secondary Admit card 2022 on its website. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board exams can download the JAC Class 10 admit card from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 10 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” secondary exam admit card|| 2022 ”

” Now click on the School login option.

option. Enter the required credentials such as login id, password, and click on the submit option.

option. Your JAC Class 10 admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the JAC Class 10 admit card 2022 for future reference.

According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 24 and conclude on April 20, 2022.