JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results Soon at jacresults.com; Check Tentative Dates

JAC Board Result 2023 Date: When announced, the JAC 10th and JAC 12th results will be available on the official websites --- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) will declare the result for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations anytime soon. Once declared, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 at jacresults.com. Till now, there is no official confirmation of when the JAC results 2023 will be announced. When announced, the JAC 10th and JAC 12th results will be available on the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Matric, Intermediate Results Expected Date

Media reports suggest that Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 will be declared anytime on or after May 23, 2023.

However, these dates are tentative.

Students must track the official websites for the exact JAC Result 2023 date and time.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Matric, Intermediate Results Official Websites

Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023. Check the list of websites to download Jharkhand board results.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

How to download JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Follow step by step guide as given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/ Step 2: Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand 12th Result 2023.

Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand 12th Result 2023. Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth.

Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth. Step 4: Your JAC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Your JAC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference.

To check the Jharkhand Board result 2023, the students should visit the official website of JAC. Enter their roll number and date of birth. The JAC 10th and 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout for further reference. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

