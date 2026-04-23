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JAC Class 10th topper list 2026: Four students tops Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results, secures rank 1 with 99.60 per cent

JAC Class 10th topper list 2026: Four students tops Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results, secures rank 1 with 99.60 per cent

JAC 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) has declared the JAC Class 10th Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students can download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 20

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JAC 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) has declared the JAC Class 10th Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students can download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 by visiting the official website at jacresults.com. This year, Priyanshu Kumari of Hazaribagh topped the JAC Class 10th examination. She scored 498 marks out of 500. She scored 99.60 per cent in the board examination. Along with Priyanshu Kumari, Shivangi Kumari, Prem Kumar Sahu, and Sunny Kumar Verma also shared the first position. The four students secured 498 marks out of 500 and achieved a remarkable 99.60 per cent in the board examination.

The Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result can be viewed by entering the login details, such as roll number and roll code. Over 7 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams.

Also Read: Jharkhand Board Matric Results declared at jacresults.com; download link, pass percentage

JAC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result. Or click on the link that reads,” [ 23-04-2026 ] Results of Class X Annual Examination – 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

Your JAC Class 10th Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JAC Class 10th topper list 2026: Four students tops Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results, secures rank 1 with 99.60 per cent

Rank Student Name School Name Gender Marks Percentage 1 Priyanshu Kumari Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh Female 498 99.60% 1 Shivangi Kumari S S High School, Bano, Simdega Female 498 99.60% 1 Prem Kumar Sahu Premchand High School, Mesra, Ranchi Male 498 99.60% 1 Sunny Kumar Verma St Aloysius High School, Ranchi Male 498 99.60% 2 Divyanshu Oraon St Patrick’s High School, Gumla Male 496 99.20% 2 Khilesh Sahu St Patrick’s High School, Gumla Male 496 99.20% 2 Vaishnavi Shree Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh Female 496 99.20% 2 Julita Minz Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh Female 496 99.20% 3 Mahtab Ansari St John’s High School, Nawatar Male 494 98.80% 3 Preet Raj Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ormanjhi Male 494 98.80% 3 Amisha Kumari Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh Female 494 98.80% 3 Deepti Rani Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh Female 494 98.80%

JAC Class 10th Result 2026: How to check via Digilocker?

Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Jharkhand under the ‘education’ tab.

A new tab will appear on the screen and the list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Now look for the respective board ‘JAC.’

Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

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