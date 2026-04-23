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JAC Class 10th results: Who is Priyanshu Kumari, who has topped Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results?

JAC Class 10th results: Who is Priyanshu Kumari, who has topped Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results?

Priyanshu Kumari has topped the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10th examination this year. She secured the first position along with Shivangi Kumari, Prem Kumar Sahu, and Sunny Kumar Verma.

Priyanshu Kumari has secured the first position in the JAC Class 10th

JAC Class 10th results: Priyanshu Kumari of Hazaribagh has topped the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10th examination this year. She secured 498 marks out of 500 while scoring 99.60 per cent in the board examination.

Shivangi Kumari, Prem Kumar Sahu, and Sunny Kumar Verma share the first position with Priyanshu Kumari, with all four students securing 498 marks out of 500 and achieving a remarkable 99.60 per cent in the board examination.

Girls were seen dominating the top positions in the exam. Several other girls led the top positions Hazaribagh’s Indira Gandhi Balika High School have also secured top positions across Rank 2 and Rank 3.

Also Read: Four students tops Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results, secures rank 1 with 99.60 per cent

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JAC Class 10th results: How did schools perform?

Schools such as Indira Gandhi Balika High School and St Aloysius High School have emerged among the standout performers this year, producing several toppers. Schools in Gumla and Simdega have also contributed notably to the top ranks.

JAC Class 10th results: How to check the results of JAC Class 10th 2026?

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result. Or click on the link that reads,” [ 23-04-2026 ] Results of Class X Annual Examination – 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

Your JAC Class 10th Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: Jharkhand Board Matric Results declared at jacresults.com; download link, pass percentage

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