JAC Class 12 Admit card 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi on Monday released JAC Class 12 or Intermediate exam Admit Card 2022. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board exams can download the admit card from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 12 Admit card 2022: Step-by-Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, ” intermediate exam admit card 2022 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Now click on the School login option.

option. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the required credentials such as Login Id and password.

Your JAC Class 12 Admit card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the JAC Class 12 Admit card 2022 for future reference.

You can also click on the link given above to download the JAC Class 12 Admit card.

According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to begin from March 24, 2022. For Class 12, the Term 1 exam will begin from 2:00 PM and will end at 3:35 PM and the term 2 exams will be conducted from 3:40 PM to 5:30 PM.