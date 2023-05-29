Home

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: JAC Arts, Commerce Inter Results Tomorrow at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Report

JAC Class 12 Board Result 2023 Date And Time: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) is all set to announce the result of the Class 12th examinations anytime soon. As per the IndianExpress report, the Jh

Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date And Time Announced

JAC Class 12 Board Result 2023 Date And Time: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) is all set to announce the result of the Class 12th examinations anytime soon. As per the IndianExpress report, the Jharkhand Class 12 results 2023 for the arts and commerce stream will be declared tomorrow, May 30, 2023. Once declared, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Till now, there is no official confirmation of what time the JAC results 2023 will be announced. However, media reports suggest that the Class 12 Arts and Commerce result will be announced around 2-3 PM. When announced, the JAC 10th and JAC 12th results will be available on the official websites — and .

JAC Board Result 2023 Date And Time

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: May 30, 2023 (2:00 PM to 3:00 PM)

JAC Board Result 2023 Official Websites

This year, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023. Check the list of websites to download Jharkhand board results.









How to Download JAC Class 12th Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Follow the step-by-step guide given below.

You may like to read

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at https://www.jacresults.com/ Step 2: Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023.

Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023. Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth.

Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth. Step 4: Your JAC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Your JAC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference.

