JAC Delhi Counselling 2021: The Joint Admission Counselling(JAC) registration for Phase-2 of Btech admissions begins today, December 7, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the second round of JAC Delhi Counselling on the JAC's official web portal, jacdelhi.nic.in. The last date to register for the JAC Delhi Counselling is December 8, 2021, till 11:59 PM. To register for the Counselling process, a candidate needs credentials such as JEE Main Application Number, and Password.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2021: How to Register

Visit the official website of Joint Admission Counselling 2021, jacdelhi.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” JAC Delhi B.Tech. 2021 Registration and Logi n,” available on the homepage.

n,” available on the homepage. For new users, click on the ‘ ‘New Candidate Registration ” Option. Enter your JEE Main Application Number, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. Now click on Submit option.

” Option. Enter your JEE Main Application Number, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. Now click on option. Existing registered users can just sign in by entering JEE Main Application Number, Password, and security pin.

Now Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have given below the direct link for candidates to register for the JAC Delhi Counselling 2021.

Click HERE: Direct Link For JAC Delhi Counselling 2021