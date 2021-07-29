Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, on Thursday announced the class 10 or matric results on the official portal. Of the total 433571 students who registered for the exam, as many as 415924 candidates have been declared as pass this year, Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said while announcing the results. As the JAC 10th Result 2021 has already been declared, the students can now check their score and download their marksheets from official websites, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.Also Read - Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: JAC Postpones Class 10th, 12th Exams Due to COVID-19 Surge

As per the announcement from the minister, the Jharkhand Board has attained its highest ever pass percentage as 95.93% of students who registered for matric have passed. Last year, only 75.01% of students passed the exam. Further, this year, a record 27031 students have got first division. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 Begins From Today: Check COVID Guidelines For Students, Teachers

Interestingly, this is the first time that the results are being declared without holding any exams. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class 10 students were assessed on the basis of class 9 scores. Also Read - Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Alto Cars to Class 10th, 12th State Toppers; Vows to Bear Their Study Expenditure

The minister said that a total of 270931 students have obtained first division and 133925 students have got second division while at the third division are 11069 students. This is one of the best results in recent history for the Jharkhand Board.

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Declared: List of websites to check score

jac.nic.in jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in jharresults.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Declared: How to download mark sheet