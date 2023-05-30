Home

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023 to be Declared Today: How to Check Score Via SMS, DigiLocker

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023 Latest Update: After the results for all streams are declared, students can check their scorecards on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Last week, the board declared the Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Science stream results.

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023 for the arts and commerce streams at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. After the results for all streams are declared, students can check their scorecards on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council had last week declared Class 10 results and recorded the overall pass percentage at 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage was 81.45 per cent.

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

indiaresult.com

examresults.net

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First you need to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the home page, look for the “Results” section

After this, click on the appropriate link for either “JAC 10th Result” or “JAC 12th Result.”

Then the candidates will be redirected to a new webpage specifically for result checking.

In this section, enter your roll number and roll code in the designated fields provided. Select the “Get Result” or “Submit” button.

After this, the JAC Board Exam Result for the arts and commerce stream will be displayed on your screen.

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS

First open the messaging program on your phone. Generate a new message.

Then you will have to type “JAC12″ followed by your Roll Number, separated by a space.

Send the message to the number 56263.

After this, you will receive an SMS containing your Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 information.

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: How To Check Via DigiLocker App

Log in to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Then, click the “Sign Up” option and create a new account by providing the necessary details.

After this, you need to use login information to access your account if you already have one.

After logged in, navigate to the education section.

Find Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or JAC Class 12 Result on home page

Provide the required details such as your roll number, registration number, and any other necessary information.

After this, click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.

Then JAC Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

