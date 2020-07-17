Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: As soon the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC declared he much-awaited results of class 12, (Science, Commerce and Arts streams), the official website of the council–jac.nic.in is down due to a heavy load on the site. Also Read - JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Declared | Pass Percentage, Merit List, Toppers Details Here
Alternative websites to check results
— jacresults.com
— jharresults.nic.in
— jac.jharkhand.gov.in
How to check result via website
Step 1: Visit the websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Now, click on the link that says JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.
Step 3: You will now be directed to a new page, enter all the details asked including your roll number and click submit.
Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.