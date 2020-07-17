Jharkhand board 12th result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has declared he much-awaited results of class 12, (Science, Commerce and Arts streams) on Friday. The results were expected at 1:30 PM but due to inevitable reasons, the announcement was delayed. Also Read - JAC 10th Exam 2019: Jharkhand Board to Announce Class 10 Results Soon at jac.nic.in

Students can visit jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check their scores. Besides, students can also visit exam-result.in to know their marks.

How to check result via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link that says JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will now be directed to a new page, enter all the details asked including your roll number and click submit.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

Via SMS

Students can also check their result via SMS

RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO and send it to 56263

A total of 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exam. Of the total 2,34,363, 1,29,263 belonged to Arts, 76,585 science and 28,515 Commerce streams.