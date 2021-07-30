JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Latest Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Friday declared class 12 results at 4:14 PM. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh has announced the results for Class 12. However, the official websites are not working at the moment and students are complaining about it on social media. As the results have been declared, students still can try to check their score on official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the updates from the minister, over 56,000 students have secured first division.Also Read - JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Declared: 95.93% Students Pass Exam, Here’s How to Download Marksheet

Apart from the official websites, the JAC Board 12th result 2021 is also available on few other websites, on SMS and through mobile apps. The Jharkhand Board 10th result was declared on July 29 and 95% of students cleared the same. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: JAC Postpones Class 10th, 12th Exams Due to COVID-19 Surge

It must be noted that the JAC Board Class 12 exams were initially scheduled to start from May 4 and end on May 22, but were cancelled due to the pandemic. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 Begins From Today: Check COVID Guidelines For Students, Teachers

The Jharkhand board today has declared the JAC 12th result 2021 based on alternative evaluation criteria to assess the Class 12 students. Students have been evaluated based on their performance in Class 11 — 80% weightage will be given to theory exams while 20% weightage will be provided to practical exams.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check result

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021: How to check score

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the JAC result 2021 link for Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your JAC 12th result 2021 details.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.