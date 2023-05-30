By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023 Declared: Kashish Parveen Tops Arts Stream, Shrishti Tps Commerce. Check Toppers List Here
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Students get ready, the result for Class 12th Arts and Commerce streams will be declared at 3:30 PM today.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 for arts and commerce streams. Once the results are out, the students can check their score the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check their score, students will have to enter roll code and roll number.
Kashish Parveen from Dhanbad emerged as the Class 12 topper for Arts stream. Parveen scored 469 out of 500. Diksha Sahoo became the second topper with 465 marks and Sudhanshu Kumar from Ranchi became the third topper with 464 marks. The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is 88.6%, while it is 95.9% in arts.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage
A total of 2,25,946 students have appeared for the class 12 Arts stream examinations. Of the total students , 2,16,851 students passed the exam this year. In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, a total of 88.60% students have cleared the exam.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Division-wise Results
- 1st Division: 44.75%
- 2nd Division: 52.12%
- 3rd Division: 3.13%
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Commerce Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Shrishti Kumari of Arsulin Inter College, Ranchi scored 480 marks
Rank 2: Mohish Parveen of Arsuline Inter College, Ranchi scored 479 marks.
Rank 3: Riya Kumari of Marwari College for Women, Ranchi, scored 475 marks.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Arts Stream Toppers
Rank 1: Kashish Parveen of DAV Public School, Dhanbad scored 469 marks
Rank 2: Diksha Sahu of MLA Inter Women’s College secured 465 marks
Rank 3: Sudhanshu Kumar of St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi scored 464 marks
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Marksheet Details
The mark sheet of JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 will include details of the state board name, result name, student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, roll number, roll code, faculty name, marks obtained in different subjects, total marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status. Students need to collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools.
Last week, JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 for Science stream was declared and the pass percentage was recorded at 81.45%. The pass percentage of arts stream last year was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Here’s How to Check Score
- Log in to the official JAC 12th result website – jacresults.com
- Then click on the designated JAC 12th result link
- Enter roll code and roll number on the home page
- Submit and download JAC 12th arts result 2023
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jac.nic.in
- jacresults.com
- jharresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- indiaresult.com
examresults.net
JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Last 5 years pass percentage
|2022
|97.42%
|2021
|90.71
|2020
|82.53%
|2019
|79.97
|2018
|67.49
