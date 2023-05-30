Home

Education

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023 Declared: Kashish Parveen Tops Arts Stream, Shrishti Tps Commerce. Check Toppers List Here

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Students get ready, the result for Class 12th Arts and Commerce streams will be declared at 3:30 PM today.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 Once the results are out, the students can check their score the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 for arts and commerce streams. Once the results are out, the students can check their score the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check their score, students will have to enter roll code and roll number.

Kashish Parveen from Dhanbad emerged as the Class 12 topper for Arts stream. Parveen scored 469 out of 500. Diksha Sahoo became the second topper with 465 marks and Sudhanshu Kumar from Ranchi became the third topper with 464 marks. The overall pass percentage in JAC 12th commerce results is 88.6%, while it is 95.9% in arts.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage

A total of 2,25,946 students have appeared for the class 12 Arts stream examinations. Of the total students , 2,16,851 students passed the exam this year. In the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce stream, a total of 88.60% students have cleared the exam. Trending Now JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Division-wise Results 1st Division: 44.75%

2nd Division: 52.12%

3rd Division: 3.13% JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Commerce Stream Toppers Rank 1: Shrishti Kumari of Arsulin Inter College, Ranchi scored 480 marks Rank 2: Mohish Parveen of Arsuline Inter College, Ranchi scored 479 marks. Rank 3: Riya Kumari of Marwari College for Women, Ranchi, scored 475 marks. JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Arts Stream Toppers Rank 1: Kashish Parveen of DAV Public School, Dhanbad scored 469 marks Rank 2: Diksha Sahu of MLA Inter Women’s College secured 465 marks Rank 3: Sudhanshu Kumar of St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi scored 464 marks

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023: Marksheet Details

The mark sheet of JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 will include details of the state board name, result name, student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, roll number, roll code, faculty name, marks obtained in different subjects, total marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status. Students need to collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools.

Last week, JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2023 for Science stream was declared and the pass percentage was recorded at 81.45%. The pass percentage of arts stream last year was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

Log in to the official JAC 12th result website – jacresults.com

Then click on the designated JAC 12th result link

Enter roll code and roll number on the home page

Submit and download JAC 12th arts result 2023

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

indiaresult.com

examresults.net

JAC Jharkhand 12th Results 2023: Last 5 years pass percentage

2022 97.42% 2021 90.71 2020 82.53% 2019 79.97 2018 67.49

