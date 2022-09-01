JAC Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared Class 11 results. As per the updates from the official website, A total of 93.07 per cent students cleared the Class 11 exam. The students can check the score on the official website- jacresults.com and they can also download Class 11 exam scorecard using roll code, roll number.Also Read - Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022 Expected Soon at jacresults.com; Know How to Check

The official website stated that a total of 3.40 lakh (3,40,952) students passed the JAC Class 11 exam out of 3.66 lakh (3,66,305) exam takers. The students must be knowing that JAC Class 11 exam was held in two phases with phase one from May 7 to 9 and phase two from June 16 to July 11. Also Read - Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Declared at jacresults.com, 90.33% Pass: Report

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result: List of websites to check score

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the ‘JAC Class 11 result 2022’ link

Enter the login credentials like roll code and roll number

JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen

Download JAC Class 11 score card and take a print out for further reference.

Recently, the Jharkhand board had announced the JAC Class 8 and Class 9 results. The pass percentage for Class 8 was recorded at 90.33 per cent, while for Class 9, the pass percentage was 92.27 per cent. Also Read - Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022 Today? Check Latest Update Here