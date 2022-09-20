JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Latest News: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 today, September 20, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the supplementary examination can download the JAC Class 10th and Class 12th compartment result by visiting the official website, jacresults.com. Along with JAC Compartment results, the Council has also declared the result for the Madrassa and Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside

To access the compartment result, a candidate needs to enter his/ her faculty/ course name, JAC Roll code, and JAC Roll number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the results.

Direct Link: Download JAC Madrasa and Madhyama Exam Result

How to Download JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council ( JAC ) at jacresults.com.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of Compartmental Intermediate Examination – 2022 (published on 20-09-2022)or Results of Compartmental Secondary Examination – 2022 (published on 20-09-2022).”

Now choose your faculty/course name. Enter the login credentials such as the JAC Roll code and JAC Roll number.

Your JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment mark sheet 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the JAC Marksheet and save it for future reference.

The JAC 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in the month of August for those students who either did not qualify in the board examination. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).