Jharkhand Board JAC Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th Science results tomorrow, June 21, 2022. As per NDTV reports, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Class 10 Secondary and Class 12th Inter Science results at 2:30 PM. Students who appeared for the same can check Jharkhand Board result 2022 by entering their roll number and roll code.

Once the results are out, candidates can download their JAC Class 10th and 12th scorecards and mark sheet from the official website of the Board— jacresults.com. Earlier today, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said told news agency PTI, "The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC."

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. Meanwhile, JAC 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. This year, as many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC exam. Meanwhile, a total of 3,99,010 students have appeared for matriculation, the 10th exam.

JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told news agency PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend. The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12.”

Jharkhand Board Metric (10th) And Intermediate (12th) Result 2022 Date and Time



Sites to Check Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Result 2022

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to Check JAC 10th & 12th Result 2022

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com .

. Look for the link that reads, “ JAC 10th/ JAC 12th result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the login option.

Your JAC 10th/ JAC 12th result 2022 will be declared on screen.

will be declared on screen. Take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

