Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Exams 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the online application process for class 10th and 12th compartmental exams 2020. Candidates, who have failed in one or more subjects, can apply for their compartmental exams on JAC's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Also, it should be noted that while class 10th students can apply till August 25, class 12th students can apply till August 26. Also, applicants can apply for the compartment exam in only three subjects including the optional subject.

Steps to apply online for compartmental exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Recent Announcements’, click on ‘Secondary/Intermediate Compartmental Exam Form 2020’

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, click on ‘Student Information Sheet’

Step 4: Download and take a print of the sheet and fill the details

Step 5: Submit the filled information sheet to the respective schools for online data submission

Candidates can also click here and here to directly access the 10th and 12th student information sheets respectively. They should also note that the application form will be considered ‘complete’ only after the payment of fess before the deadline.

JAC had released class 10th results 2020 on July 8, with 75.01% students passing the exam. Class 12th result 2020, meanwhile, was announced on July 17, with 77.37% students passing the exam.