Jaipur Literature Festival 2024: Check Event Dates, Notable Speakers List, Other Details

Dubbed as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the upcoming edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2024: Dubbed as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the upcoming edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas. The event will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. It will be conducted between February 1 to February 5, 2024, with its characteristic flavour, substance, and scale, bringing together writers, readers, connoisseurs, influencers, and thinkers. The five-day literary extravaganza, based on the theme of ‘Stories Unite Us’, aims to explore the transformative power of literature, how it reflects society, and brings people together.

As in the previous years, the festival will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages and host sessions that focus on literary works in languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.

Also featuring on the first list of speakers are: Debra Diamond, curator of South Asian and Southeast Asian Art at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art; debut novelist of “Quarterlife” Devika Rege; Best-selling American author of “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death” Jeff Goodell; prize-winning and bestselling broadcaster Jerry Brotton; acclaimed Hindi novelist and writer Mridula Garg and award-winning author of three novels Nilanjana S Roy. The list continues with award-winning journalist-author Patrick Radden Keefe; journalist-novelist Raj Kamal Jha; British writer Ben Macintyre; recipient of 47 honorary doctorates RA Mashelkar and former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, among others.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2024: Know Your Speakers

Akhil Katyal: Akhil Katyal is a writer based in Delhi. He is the author of Like Blood on the Bitten Tongue: Delhi Poems and How Many Countries Does the Indus Cross. Amia Srinivasan: Anand Neelakantan is an Indian author, columnist, screenwriter, television personality, cartoonist, and motivational speaker. Anand Neelkanthan: Andrew Quintman is associate professor and chair of the Religion Department at Wesleyan University, specialising in the Buddhist traditions of Tibet and the Himalaya. Andrew Quintman Angela Saini: Angela Saini is an award-winning journalist and the author of four books, including Superior: The Return of Race Science, which was a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize and Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong. Anuradha Sarma Pujari: Anuradha Sarma Pujari began her literary career as a journalist and columnist in 1991. She has authored 12 novels, 6 collections of short stories, 1 travelogue, and 8 books of autobiographical essays. Arundhathi Subramaniam: Arundhathi Subramaniam is a leading Indian poet and writer on spirituality. Her thirteen books of poetry and prose include the recent poetry volume, Love Without a Story, and a book of conversations with female sacred travellers, Women Who Wear Only Themselves. B.jeyamohan Ben Macintyre Bn Goswamy Bonnie Garmus Brian Catlos Catherine Ann Jones Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Claire Wright Colin Thubron Damon Galgut Debra Diamond Devika Rege Diana Evans Gulzar Hernan Diaz Jeff Goodell Jerry Brotton Kai Bird Kalpana Raina Katie Kitamura Kelly Dorji Luke Syson Madan B. Lokur Malcolm Turnbull Maria Goretti Mary Beard Merve Emre Mridula Garg Nancy Silberkleit Navdeep Suri Nilanjana Roy Patrick Radden Keefe R A. Mashelkar Raj Kamal Jha Roger Cohen S. Muralidhar Sarnath Banerjee Shumona Sinha Siddarth Shrikanth Tom Holland Vincent Brown Vivek Shanbag Yascha Mounk

