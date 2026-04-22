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Jaipur new school timing update: Relief for students as city administration notifies new class timings; check details

Jaipur new school timing update: Relief for students as city administration notifies new class timings; check details

Jaipur authorities announce new school timings, bringing relief to students with updated schedules across the city.

School timing UPDATE (Photo from Freepik)

Jaipur school timing update: In a matter of relief for hundreds of students of Jaipur, the district administration of the city has taken a key step to protect students from extreme heat by revising school timings across the district. Due to the rising temperatures and intensifying heatwave conditions in the pink city, District Collector Sandesh Nayak announced that, with effect from April 27, schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM. For a background, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that several districts in eastern and western Rajasthan will continue to face severe heat conditions. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the Jaipur city administration.

What will be Jaipur school timing from April 27?

As informed earlier, District Collector Sandesh Nayak announced that, with effect from April 27, schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the revised schedule applies to students from pre-primary to Class 8, aimed at shielding children from harsh afternoon conditions.

The decision was taken following a meeting with education department officials, during which the Collector directed strict compliance with the revised timings and warned that any violations could invite action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. Also, the IMD predicted a heatwave forecast in several districts between April 23 and April 25, with conditions expected to remain severe in parts of the state.

Also read: IMD Weather Forecast April 23: Heatwaves likely across northwest, central, eastern states; heavy rainfall expected in AP, Assam, Meghalaya, check details inside

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Officials emphasised that the move prioritises the health and safety of children at a time when temperatures are continuing to rise and heatwave conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days. By shifting school hours to the morning, the city administration aims to significantly reduce students’ exposure to intense sunlight and hot winds.

Rising heat and heatwaves across Rajasthan

The heat has intensified across Rajasthan over the past few days. Chittorgarh recorded the highest daytime temperature, while Barmer reported the warmest night temperature during the same period.

More than 10 districts have already recorded temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark, affecting daily life and causing considerable discomfort.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh weather update: Bad news for UP residents as IMD warns of heatwave conditions in THESE areas; check detailed forecast

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, clear sky conditions are expected to prevail over the next four to five days, with temperatures likely to increase by a further 2 degrees C during this period.

(With inputs from agencies)

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